Delek Group Ltd. (DELKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1893 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Delek Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DELKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Delek Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

