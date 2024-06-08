Delek Group Ltd. (DELKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1893 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Delek Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DELKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Delek Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.
Delek Group Company Profile
