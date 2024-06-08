Delaney Dennis R Has $5.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delaney Dennis R increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.2% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.7% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 115.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average is $349.62. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

