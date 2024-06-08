Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.7% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

