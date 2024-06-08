DeepOnion Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00077090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00027181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011177 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

