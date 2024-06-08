DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00080523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011684 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

