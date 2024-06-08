De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.13

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.13 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 96.60 ($1.24). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 260,586 shares.

De La Rue Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -431.82, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

De La Rue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.