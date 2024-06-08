Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $343,306.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $343,306.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.09, a PEG ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.