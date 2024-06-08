Danny Abajian Sells 2,092 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80.

On Monday, March 18th, Danny Abajian sold 402 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $4,032.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,308. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

