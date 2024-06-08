Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $33.31 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

