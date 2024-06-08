DA Davidson Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Neutral

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CXM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

