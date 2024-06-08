CyberConnect (CYBER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.36 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00011615 BTC on exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $178.80 million and $33.36 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.44043357 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $33,265,502.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

