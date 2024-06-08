CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

