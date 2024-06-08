Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,490. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

