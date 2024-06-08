Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Bunge Global accounts for about 3.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %

BG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. 1,084,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

