Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 89,910 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SFL worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 599,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 564,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in SFL by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 242,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 526,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFL. BTIG Research raised their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

