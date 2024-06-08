Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,016,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 824,358 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,360,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,171,000 after buying an additional 474,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $4,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

