Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of First Business Financial Services worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.90. 10,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

