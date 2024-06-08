CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $420.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average is $297.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.72, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

