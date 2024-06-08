Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $444,635. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

