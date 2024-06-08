Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.38. 102,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 214,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 28.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.11.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

