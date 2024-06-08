Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 252.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,051,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,313. The stock has a market cap of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.05. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

