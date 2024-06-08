Critical Review: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 3 5 0 2.30 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vital Energy presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

This table compares Vital Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.55 billion 1.06 $695.08 million $24.13 1.85 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

