Critical Review: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

This table compares Aris Mining and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.39 $11.42 million $0.05 81.60 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -2.84

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

