Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

CRNX stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.