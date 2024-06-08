Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.06

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.06 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.09). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 474,766 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.36. The company has a market capitalization of £239.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,077.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

Insider Activity

Costain Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($282,262.06). Insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

