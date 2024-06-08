Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $259.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

