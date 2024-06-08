Contrasting Haleon (NYSE:HLN) & Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Haleon and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Haleon and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $14.05 billion 2.77 $1.30 billion $0.30 28.40 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon 9.68% 13.17% 6.43% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haleon beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon



Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Global Digital Solutions



Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

