Comparing Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 204.03%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.24%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97% Fennec Pharmaceuticals 6.33% -39.41% 8.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 17.73 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.80 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 8.82 -$16.05 million $0.03 228.67

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology



Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

