Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.26 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.