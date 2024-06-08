Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

