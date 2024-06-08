Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$145.75 and last traded at C$147.01. Approximately 36,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 46,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

