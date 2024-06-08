Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

