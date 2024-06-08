CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $12.50

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

