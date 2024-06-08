Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,716,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 1,290,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,318. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

