Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 13,299,439 Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299,439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 4.17% of REE Automotive worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 58,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,471. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.00.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. REE Automotive had a negative net margin of 6,265.21% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

