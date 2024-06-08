Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $74.26 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,263,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,430,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,469,621. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

