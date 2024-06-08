Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $3.54 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 909,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,077. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

