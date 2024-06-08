Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $33.36 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,738 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.97 and a 200 day moving average of $457.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $493.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

