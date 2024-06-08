Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 231,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $845.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $512.50 and a twelve month high of $850.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $760.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

