Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

