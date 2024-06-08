Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.98. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

