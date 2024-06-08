Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $134.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

