Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $200,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 6,467,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

