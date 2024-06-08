Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

