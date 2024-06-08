City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.33

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.06. City Developments shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 6,698 shares.
City Developments Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.
City Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.0523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.