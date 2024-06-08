Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $123,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276,964. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.