Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,768 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

