Citigroup Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $122.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

