Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 46,500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,205,862 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,422.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $235,332.00.

CTRN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 179,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $32.90.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 4,172.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

