CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Shares Up 3.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 31,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 168,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CISO Global Stock Performance

About CISO Global

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

