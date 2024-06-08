CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Shares Up 3.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 31,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 168,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CISO
CISO Global Stock Performance
About CISO Global
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CISO Global
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.